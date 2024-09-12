Sep 12, 2024, 8:15 PM
Pezeshkian: Reconciliation key to enhancing security in human societies

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that reconciliation, integrity and mutual respect of rights is key to promoting security and tranquility in human societies.

Pezeshkian made the comment on Thursday in a meeting with heads of political parties of the Iraqi Kurdistan region in the regional capital Erbil.

The Iranian president referred to the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza and said that if costs spent on killing civilians in the Palestinian territory had been spent for development of different parts of the world, a large number of people could have enjoyed better life.

Pezeshkian traveled to the Kurdistan region on Thursday on the second day of his official visit to Iraq.

From Erbil, the president traveled to the city of Najaf that hosts the holy shrine of the first Shia imam, Imam Ali (AS).

