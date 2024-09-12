Iran dismisses ‘fabricated’ reports on assassinating critics abroad

“The Islamic Republic of Iran harbors neither the intent nor the plan to engage in assassination or abduction operations, whether in the West or any other country,” the mission said on Thursday.

It added, “These fabrications are concoctions of the Zionist regime, the Albania-based Mujahedin-e Khalq terrorist cult, and certain Western intelligence services -- including those of the United States -- to divert attention from the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime.”

Western media outlets have alleged that Iran has expanded plans to silence its critics globally.

4194**9417