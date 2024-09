The ceremony was held on Thursday in the northeastern city of Mashhad that hosts Imam Reza’s holy shrine.

A group of clerics, the custodian of the holy shrine and the staff rendering services to Imam Reza’s pilgrims were present in the ceremony as well.

Ayatollah Khamenei also paid respect to the late president Ebrahim Raisi who was laid to rest at the holy shrine in May following his martyrdom in a copter crash in northwest Iran.

