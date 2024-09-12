Pezeshkian, officials of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region hold talks

Pezeshkian, who is in Baghdad on his first foreign visit since taking office, arrived in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq today.

Upon arrival in Erbil, Iran’s president met with Nechirvan Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Region.

Pezeshkian is considered as the first Iranian president to visit the Kurdistan Region of Iraq since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Speaking to local Kurdish Rudaw media after arriving in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on a state visit on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian said in Kurdish that he plans to visit the Kurdistan Region as part of his visit to Iraq.

"The current relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq are good, and we are working to strengthen them with God's help," added the Iranian president.

Heading a high-ranking eco-political delegation, Pezeshkian arrived in the Iraqi capital to start his first foreign visit after taking office in August.

Pezeshkian met with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in Baghdad on Wednesday.

Iran's president held a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, emphasizing the urgent need for implementing security cooperation agreements between the Islamic Republic and Iraq.

After his formal meetings, Pezeshkian plans to visit the holy shrines of Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of Shia Muslims, in Najaf; and Imam Hussain (AS), the third Imam, in Karbala.

Also, the president will tour some of the Iranian-run projects in Basra, southern Iraq; then he will leave for the Iraqi Kurdistan region in the north of the neighboring state.

