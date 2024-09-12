Iran’s ambassador meets finance minister of Burkina Faso

According to IRNA, Faghihi and Nakanabo on Wednesday discussed the role the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Burkina Faso to support and in necessary cases provide government guarantees to carry out industrial projects and bilateral transactions.

With the first joint commission on economic, industrial and cultural cooperation between Iran and Burkina Faso two years ago, the two sides then signed 9 cooperation documents, creating suitable grounds for the promotion of bilateral relations.

The government companies and private sector businessmen from Iran and Burkina Faso have come to a good understanding, which, if the banking barriers are resolved, will witness a significant growth in the export of Iran's technical and engineering goods and services to the African country.

