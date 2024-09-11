Iran supports China-Brazil joint initiative on Ukraine war

Ali Akbar Ahmadian made the remarks while addressing the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials responsible for security matters/National Security Advisors in the Russian city on Wednesday.

He proposed to BRICS group of emerging economies to assign a committee to pursue achieving peace in this war.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China gather together in 2006 to form the “BRIC” group. South Africa joined the group later in 2010, making it “BRICS”.

BRICS seeks alternatives to existing Western-dominated world policies including those on economy, which the bloc sees as unilateral.

Iran became an official member of BRICS in January this year after the bloc invited the Islamic Republic and five more countries to join during its 15th annual summit in South Africa in August 2023.

