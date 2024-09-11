Iran, Brazil stress bolstering political, economic, security ties

Iran's representative, Ahmadian, met and held talks with Amorim on the sidelines of the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials responsible for security matters/National Security Advisors in St. Petersburg, Russia on Wednesday evening.

They discussed the deepening and strengthening of bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, science, technology, and advanced industries.

The two sides also called for enhancing cooperation within the framework of the BRICS group.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ahmadian initiated discussions with the secretary of the Russian National Security Council, the Russian president's special assistant for international cooperation, the deputy prime minister of Serbia, and the minister of the presidency of South Africa to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation at the international level.

The 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials responsible for security matters/National Security Advisors kicked off on Wednesday morning.

In addition to Iran, the officials of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia have participated in this meeting as other members of the BRICS group.

BRICS is a bloc of the world’s emerging economies. It was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China under the name of the “BRIC” group. South Africa joined in 2010, making it “BRICS”.

BRICS seeks alternatives to existing Western-dominated world policies including those on economy, which the bloc sees as unilateral.

Iran became an official member of BRICS in January this year after the bloc invited the Islamic Republic and five more countries to join during its 15th annual summit in South Africa in August 2023.

