Iran exported aquatic products to 45 states in March-August: Official

Hossein Hosseini noted that a variety of marine fish species, ready-to-eat feed for aquatics, and shrimp are at the top of Iran’s marine exports.

Hosseini also stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced that the export of fishery products in the aforementioned period of 2024 increased by 32% in terms of weight and 24% in terms of value.

The exports of fishery products in this period stood at 68,000 tons, the official added.

Last year, Iran exported 210,000 tons of fishery products to more than 50 countries, hitting a record of $650 million of aquatic products, which shows the country’s success in adhering to international standards, he added.

Hosseini further noted that Iran plans to reach the export of 300,000 tons of aquatic products worth about $700 million by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2025).

