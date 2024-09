Following the intelligence activities in Sistan and Baluchestan, an international gang was dismantled in the northern part of the province.

The seized cargo, which weighed more than 2,400 kg, was meth.

The cargo is considered the biggest in recent years found in the province bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The commander of Iran’s Border Guard Police has recently announced that they have seized more than 150 kg of crystal meth on the northeastern border of the country.

