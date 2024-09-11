IRGC opens new air base in Iran’s northwest

IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami opened Martyr Major General Mahmoudabadi Airbase in the city of Urmia, the capital of Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, on Wednesday.

A senior IRGC commander said in the opening ceremony that Iran faces threats in its northwest from enemies and elements opposed to the Islamic Revolution.

Brigadier General Ali Akbar PourJamshidian said that the inauguration of the new air base is meant to boost Iran’s defense potentials, adding that the move will be very fruitful for the country and its military forces.