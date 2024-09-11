Iran's pres pays tribute to resistance martyr commanders

General Soleimani and senior Iraqi commander al-Muhandis, both top anti-terror icons in the region, were assassinated in a terror attack by the US army near Baghdad on January 3, 2020, at the direct order of the then US President Donald Trump.

Heading a high-ranking eco-political delegation, Pezeshkian has arrived in the Iraqi capital on his first foreign visit after taking office in August.

Upon arrival in Baghdad on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian was welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Iran’s ambassador to the neighboring country Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq.

Meeting with his Iraqi counterpart and other top officials in the host country, signing several documents on cooperation and holding meetings with Iranian businesspersons residing in Iraq are among the president’s schedule.

After his formal meetings, Pezeshkian plans to visit the holy shrines of Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of Shia Muslims, in Najaf; and Imam Hussain (AS), the third Imam, in Karbala.

Also, the president will tour some of the Iranian-run projects in Basra, southern Iraq; then he will leave for Iraqi Kurdistan region in north of the neighboring state.

