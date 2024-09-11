Iran President arrives in Iraqi capital

Upon arrival in Baghdad on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian was welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Iran’s ambassador to the neighboring country Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq.

Meeting with his Iraqi counterpart and other top officials in the host country, signing several documents on cooperation and holding meetings with Iranian businesspersons residing in Iraq are among the president’s schedule.

After his formal meetings, Pezeshkian plans to visit the holy shrines of Imam Ali (AS),the first Imam of Shia Muslims, in Najaf; and Imam Hussain (AS), the third Imam, in Karbala.

Also, the president will tour some of the Iranian-run projects in Basra, southern Iraq; then he will leave for Iraqi Kurdistan region in north of the neighboring state.

Focus on the international and regional issues, including the Zionist regime’s crimes against the oppressed Palestinians, and the need to cease war and genocidal acts in Gaza is also among the bilateral talks in Iraq.

Prior to his departure, the president said that his Iraq visit is in line with strengthening security, economic, and political relations.

He said he follows up the policies declared by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution on establishing cordial ties with the neighbors.

On the July 5 runoff election, Pezeshkian was elected as the new Iranian president.

