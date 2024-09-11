Iran president starts his 1st foreign visit from neighboring Iraq

At the head of a high-ranking eco-political delegation, President Pezeshkian began his three-day visit to Iraq on Wednesday morning.

His visit to the neighboring country is taking place at the invitation of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Meeting with his Iraqi counterpart and other top officials in the host country, signing several documents on cooperation and holding meetings with Iranian businesspersons residing in Iraq are among the president’s schedule.

After his formal meetings, Pezeshkian plans to visit the holy shrines of Imam Ali (AS) – the first Imam of Shia Muslims – and Imam Hussain (AS) – the third Imam – in Najaf and Karbala.

Also, the president will tour some of the Iranian-run projects in Basra, southern Iraq; then he will leave for Iraqi Kurdistan region in north of the neighboring state.

Prior to his departure, the president said his Iraq visit is in line with strengthening security, economic and political relations.

He said he follows up the policies declared by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution on establishing cordial ties with the neighbors.

On the July 5 runoff election, Pezeshkian was elected as the new Iranian president.

