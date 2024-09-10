Armenia commends Iran's positive role in South Caucasus

According to IRNA's foreign policy report, Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami met with Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the first round of the 2024 Yerevan Dialogue Forum, which kicked off on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Mirzoyan also referred his telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and expressed hope they would meet as soon as possible.

While touching upon the issues of the bilateral agenda and regional developments, he announced his country’s readiness to strengthen cooperation in the fields of mutual interest, including the educational field, in line with the high-level political dialogue between the two neighboring and friendly countries.

Sheikholeslami, while conveying the warm greetings of Araghchi to the government and people of Armenia, said the 14th Iranian government is willing to maintain and develop the traditional policy of friendship and all-round cooperation with neighboring and friendly country, Armenia.

The Iranian deputy FM also referred to the presence of Armenian academic and think tank delegations in Tehran in recent months and the holding of diplomatic training courses for young Armenian diplomats at the Center for Political and International Studies.

