According to IRNA, Paul Beuer Nystad met with Araghchi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry in the afternoon of Tuesday to hand over his credentials.

Nystad, who accompanied some embassy staff held a brief talks with Araghchi and exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries as well as regional and international developments.

Nystad has replaced Sigvald Hauge who completed his four years as the Norwegian ambassador to Iran.

