‘Arms transfer claims against Iran meant to mask complicity in Gaza genocide’

"Such disinformation should not divert the world's attention from their responsibility to work towards stopping the war crimes and mass killings by the Israeli regime and to hold its supporters accountable," Kanaani said in a message on X on Tuesday.

The US and some Western countries have accused Iran of sending ballistic missiles to Russia to be used in the war in Ukraine.

Kanaani asserted that such allegations are only meant to divert public attention away from their complicity in the Israeli war crimes in the Gaza Strip, where more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, about 70% of whom are women and children.

He also pointed out that several European countries, which claim to be champions of human rights, have contributed to the genocide and war crimes in Gaza by supplying lethal weapons to the Israeli regime over the past eleven months.

