Hezbollah pounds Israeli Al-Malikiyah military base

In a statement on Monday night, Hezbollah announced that with the aim of supporting the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their courageous and honorable resistance, as well as to contain the Al-Malikiyah military facility, the base was targeted with appropriate weapons.

Since the Palestinian resistance groups carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7 last year, Hezbollah has carried out daily and heavy operations against the regime’s positions in occupied territories in order to engage a large part of the Zionist military in north Palestine and to lessen the pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

As a result, a large number of Zionist settlers have been forced to abandon their homes in this area.

The attacks by the Lebanese resistance group have imposed heavy costs on the Zionist regime in all fields, including its economy and industry, with most of the settlements, industrial and agricultural sectors of the regime in northern occupied Palestine having been shut down and deactivated.

4208**4354