Sep 10, 2024, 9:20 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85592104
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Hezbollah pounds Israeli Al-Malikiyah military base

Sep 10, 2024, 9:20 AM
News ID: 85592104
Hezbollah pounds Israeli Al-Malikiyah military base

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah says it has destroyed the Israeli regime’s Al-Malikiyah military base in northern occupied Palestine.

In a statement on Monday night, Hezbollah announced that with the aim of supporting the oppressed Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their courageous and honorable resistance, as well as to contain the Al-Malikiyah military facility, the base was targeted with appropriate weapons.

Since the Palestinian resistance groups carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7 last year, Hezbollah has carried out daily and heavy operations against the regime’s positions in occupied territories in order to engage a large part of the Zionist military in north Palestine and to lessen the pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

As a result, a large number of Zionist settlers have been forced to abandon their homes in this area.

The attacks by the Lebanese resistance group have imposed heavy costs on the Zionist regime in all fields, including its economy and industry, with most of the settlements, industrial and agricultural sectors of the regime in northern occupied Palestine having been shut down and deactivated.

4208**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .