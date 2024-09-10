Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 10

** IRAN DAILY

- New opportunity for nuclear diplomacy

The quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors commenced on Monday in Vienna and will continue through Friday. In the lead-up to the gathering, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi asserted in a report to the board that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium has risen in recent months. He also alleged that Iran has not enhanced its cooperation with the agency despite the issuance of a resolution by the board during its previous session. The current session addresses Iran’s Safeguards Agreement and NPT obligations with the IAEA, nuclear verification, and monitoring in Iran, alongside several other matters unrelated to Iran.

- Aminzadeh revels in coveted Paralympic gold

Powerlifter Ahmad Aminzadeh was thrilled to see “years of hard work” pay off as the Iranian walked away with the last gold medal up for grabs at the Paris Paralympics. Aminzadeh bagged a third powerlifting gold for the country in the French capital’s La Chapelle Arena on Sunday, finishing atop the podium in the men’s +107kg contests. Also a gold medalist in last year’s Asian Para Games, the Iranian began his campaign with a 253kg lift and then went on to register 258kg and 263kg efforts to finish 12 kilograms clear of Ukrainian silver medalist Anton Kriukov, with Akaki Jintcharadze of Georgia taking the bronze with 250kg.

- Salehi vows to counter ’Iranophobia’

Iran's new Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister, Seyyed Abbas Salehi, was officially introduced on Tuesday, replacing Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili, who bid farewell at a ceremony attended by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref. Salehi, who took office as part of President Masoud Pezeshkian's new cabinet, emphasized the importance of countering "Iranophobia" and promoting national unity in his inaugural speech, adding that the ministry can serve as a "pioneer" to this end.

reported.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Why Iraq?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to arrive in Iraq on Wednesday, after announcing last month that he is planning to make Iraq his first foreign destination as the president. According to remarks by Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad, Pezeshkian's visit to Iraq follows an invitation from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani. The invitation is believed to have been extended during Al-Sudani's visit to Tehran in July when he attended the president’s inauguration ceremony in parliament.

- IRGC commander reiterates vow of revenge against Israel for assassination of Hamas leader

Major General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has issued a strong warning to Israel, stating that the regime will face Tehran’s retaliation for its "vicious acts." Speaking on Sunday, General Salami emphasized that Israel will not evade consequences for its actions, vowing that retribution is inevitable.

- Arab brothers, if you don’t believe in religion, at least have pride and honor

The weekend’s shooting operation at a border point between Jordan and the occupied West Bank that claimed the lives of three Israelis has once again highlighted deep resentment against the Tel Aviv regime. On Sunday, a Jordanian truck driver killed three Israeli border guards at the Allenby Bridge crossing, also known as the King Hussein Bridge.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Provoking further escalation

Syria’s health minister said Monday that overnight Israeli strikes martyred 18 people in central Hama province, updating earlier figures. “The number of martyrs of the brutal Israeli aggression reached 18 martyrs and 37 wounded,” Syria’s Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabash said. This was “one of the most violent Israeli attacks” in Syria in years, the head of the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP.

- China, Russia announce joint naval, air drills

China’s Defense Ministry on Monday announced joint naval and air drills with Russia starting this month, underscoring the closeness between their militaries as Russia presses its grinding “operation” inside Ukraine. The ministry said the “Northern United-2024” exercises would take place in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk farther north, but gave no details.

- Iran finish 14th in 2024 Paralympic Games

Iranian para-athletes shone in Paris Paralympics with a record haul of 26 medals and came 14th in the games, which ended Sunday night. China finished top of the Paralympics medals table with 220, including 94 golds, after all events were completed on the final day of competition. The country has led the way at every Paralympics since Athens 2004.

