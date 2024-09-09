Takht Ravanchi became the Political Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

Takht Ravanchi has held positions such as Deputy Director of International Assemblies, Head of the United Nations Office, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations, special aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador of Iran to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Director of Europe and America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Political Deputy of the President's Office and the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in his work history.

In another decree, the Minister of Foreign Affairs appointed Ali Bagheri Kani, the former political deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as his advisor.

