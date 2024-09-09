Over 11,000 students martyred in Gaza since beginning of war

According to Shahab news agency, the information office of the Palestinian government in the Gaza Strip announced that since the beginning of the war against Gaza on October 7, 750 employees of educational centers in this strip were martyred in the attacks of the Zionist regime.

The said office pointed out that more than 11,000 Palestinian students were martyred and thousands of others were injured in the attacks of the Zionist army since the beginning of the war against Gaza.

The Information Office of the Palestinian Authority also announced that the Israeli occupation forces completely destroyed 120 schools and universities, and 340 other universities and schools were also damaged.

The Hamas movement emphasized in a statement about this that the encroachment of the occupiers on the Palestinian education sector is a Zionist crime that will not succeed in erasing the identity of the Palestinian nation and destroying their national rights.

