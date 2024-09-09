ICJ finds Zionist regime responsible for apartheid against Palestine, says Iranian diplomat

Najafi made the remarks during the 62nd annual session of the Asian–African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday.

He stressed the significance of strengthening multilateralism in international relations and highlighted the role of Asian and African countries in promoting initiatives and activities based on multilateralism.

Additionally, he mentioned the threat of terrorism as a concerning phenomenon and emphasized the necessity of the rule of law, effective international cooperation, and the reinforcement of multilateralism for the international community to succeed in combatting terrorism.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Najafi emphasized that despite numerous rulings by the International Court of Justice and demands from a large part of the international community to halt the genocide and crimes of the occupation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli regime continues to martyr children and civilians with increasing brazenness and brutality.

Referring to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the ongoing occupation of Palestine, he underscored that the ICJ not only considers the continuous occupation of Palestine and crimes against the Palestinian people as violations of international law, but also recognizes the Zionist regime as responsible for discrimination and apartheid against Palestinians.

Originally known as the Asian Legal Consultative Committee (ALCC), ALCO was established on 15 November 1956 with seven Asian states as its first members including Burma (now Myanmar), Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), India, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, and the United Arab Republic (now Arab Republic of Egypt and the Syrian Arab Republic).

