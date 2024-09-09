Iran geopolitically positioned for energy transit in Mideast: Oil minister

He made the remarks as he with Mohamed Hamel, the secretary-general of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on Monday. The meeting was organized by the Ministry of Petroleum (MOP) to discuss preparations for the 26th Ministerial Meeting of the GECF, which is scheduled to be held in Tehran in late October.

Paknejad noted that the first GECF Ministerial Meeting in Tehran in 2001 yielded positive results for member countries. He expressed optimism that the upcoming meeting would be similar.

Highlighting the current geopolitical landscape and the unique challenges facing global gas markets, the minister called for special support for the GECF Secretariat, as well as joint efforts to enhance global energy security.

"I hope the 26th GECF Ministerial Meeting will be marked by the active participation of member and observer countries to become another turning point in the history of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum," he stated.

Paknejad said that, due to the busy schedule of the new Iranian administration, Tehran has been chosen as the venue for the upcoming meeting, and new invitations will be prepared and sent out soon.

