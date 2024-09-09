Hezbollah conducts fresh combined attacks on Zionist positions

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon continued its attacks on the Israeli occupation soldiers, military sites, and settlements in response to the Zionist aggression on South Lebanon and in support of Gaza, Lebanon’s Al-Manar news network reported on Monday.

Hezbollah announced that, in response to the Zionist enemy’s attacks on the southern villages and safe homes, especially the attack on the town of Khirbet Selm, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial operation with a squadron of assault drones on the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and the Egoz Unit 621 in the Shraga Barracks, north of occupied Akka, targeting the places where its officers and soldiers are positioned and scoring direct hits.

Hezbollah further added that its fighters targeted the newly-established headquarters of the Western Brigade south of the “Ya’ara” Barracks with a salvo of Katyusha rockets.

Additionally, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Marj site with artillery shells and the Jal Al-Alam occupation site with two assault gliders, hitting them directly.

In another statement, Hezbollah announced that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

Since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance groups on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah has carried out daily and heavy strikes against the Zionist regime’s positions to engage a large number of its forces in the north of occupied Palestine and reduce the pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, nearly 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

3266**2050