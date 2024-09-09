Kremlin denies reports of Iranian missile transfers to Russia

This comes after CNN cited sources claiming that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its military operations in Ukraine.

“We have seen these reports, but not every time does such information correspond to reality,” Peskov told reporters.

He emphasized the importance of the partnership between Russia and Iran, noting that both countries are actively developing their trade and economic relations, as well as cooperation in various sensitive areas.

Nasser Kanani, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Sunday that the Islamic Republic opposes the war in Ukraine and has never been part of it.

"As we have repeatedly emphasized, the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes war and supports the political solution to resolve the differences between Russia and Ukraine and end the military conflicts,” he responded to a question by IRNA’s reporter.

He insisted that the military ties between Iran and Russia date long before the war in Ukraine and are not related to the conflict.

