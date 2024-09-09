Grossi says ready to work with new Iranian government to reach real results

Grossi made the remarks at the opening of the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting on Monday.

“After the elections in Iran, I corresponded with President Pezeshkian, indicating my disposition to meet him in Tehran to re-launch the dialogue and cooperation between the Agency and Iran,” he said.

He added, “President Pezeshkian agreed to meet with me at an appropriate juncture. I encourage Iran to facilitate such a meeting in the not-too-distant future so that we can establish a constructive dialogue that leads swiftly to real results.”

It should be noted that two years following the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the subsequent delay by European parties in meeting their obligations under the accord, Iran, under the oversight of the IAEA, took measures to scale back its commitments to balance the execution of the agreement.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stressed that its actions are reversible and has expressed readiness to return to the JCPOA, provided that the other parties fully comply with their obligations.

Furthermore, Iran has always emphasized that it will continue its cooperation with the IAEA within the framework of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, believing that the remaining safeguards issues can be resolved with a professional approach and without bias of the Agency.

