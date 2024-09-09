Iran dismisses allegations of former inmate Golipour’s death in prison

Citing “a labor activist”, Ffreign-based media outlets opposing to the Islamic Republic have alleged that Golipour died in ward 8 of Evin Prison, in northern Tehran, on September 7.

In a statement on Monday, the Iranian Judiciary dismissed the allegation, saying that Golipour was already released on January 8, 2022, fourteen years after he had been transferred to Evin Prison.

“His death has no connection with jail, as he was released nearly three years ago”, the Judiciary added.

Further in its statement, the Judiciary also rejected allegations of the death of a female inmate named Masumeh Hoveizat in police custody in the southwestern Khuzestan province.

It said that the 24-year-old woman is safe and sound, dismissing “lies” that she had been beaten to death in the police custody after she was transferred from Sepidar Prison.

