Netanyahu is a liar, Adina Moshe was quoted by Arab news outlets as saying on Sunday.

Israel’s so-called security service, Shin Bet, has asked Moshe to draw pictures of the tunnels in the Gaza Strip, according to the news.

“The Shin Bet asked me to draw a map of the tunnels in Gaza because they know nothing about them,” Moshe was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying.

Moshe described the Gaza tunnels as a “vast underground maze stretching across the entire area.”

During the interview, Moshe rejected the military pressure on Gaza as it does not help release the Zionist captives.

Last night, thousands of Zionists staged a demonstration in support of an agreement on the exchange of prisoners with Hamas.

After 11 months of massacre in Gaza, Israel has not yet achieved its two goals which were the annihilation of Hamas and the release of the Israeli captives.

1483**4354