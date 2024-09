The construction of the border wall with Afghanistan and Pakistan has already started, Kazemi Qomi said in an interview published by IRNA on Monday.

The Supreme National Security Council calls for carrying out the action, he stated.

Iran continues to cooperate with the caretaker government of Afghanistan on border security, he noted.

Both sides cooperate on countering terrorism, combating drug trafficking, and the issues of mutual interest, he further noted.

