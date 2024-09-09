Sep 9, 2024, 10:20 AM
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip leave 7 Palestinians martyred: Report

Tehran, IRNA — Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the martyrdom of seven Palestinians, media outlets have reported.

The Palestinian Shehab news agency reported early on Monday that seven people have lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

An airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the enclave led to the martyrdom of three civilians.

In a separate attack on a house in the al-Bureij refugee camp, also in central Gaza, four people were martyred.

Last October, the Zionist regime waged a destructive war on Gaza. Since then, nearly 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

