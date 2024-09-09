Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip leave 7 Palestinians martyred: Report

The Palestinian Shehab news agency reported early on Monday that seven people have lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

An airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the enclave led to the martyrdom of three civilians.

In a separate attack on a house in the al-Bureij refugee camp, also in central Gaza, four people were martyred.

Last October, the Zionist regime waged a destructive war on Gaza. Since then, nearly 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

7129**9417