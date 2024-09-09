Hamas launches rocket attack against Ashkelon in occupied Palestine

Warning alarms sounded in Ashkelon after the attack, the Palestinian Samaa news agency reported late on Sunday.

The Israeli army announced that two rockets were fired from northern Gaza toward Ashkelon.

The regime claimed that one of the missiles was intercepted by the Iron Dome and the other crashed into the sea, causing no damage.

Last October, Israel started a destructive war against Gaza. Since then, nearly 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

