Sep 9, 2024, 9:17 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85591006
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Hamas launches rocket attack against Ashkelon in occupied Palestine

Sep 9, 2024, 9:17 AM
News ID: 85591006
Hamas launches rocket attack against Ashkelon in occupied Palestine

Tehran, IRNA – Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has launched a rocket attack against Ashkelon, a coastal city in the Israeli-occupied territories.

Warning alarms sounded in Ashkelon after the attack, the Palestinian Samaa news agency reported late on Sunday.

The Israeli army announced that two rockets were fired from northern Gaza toward Ashkelon.

The regime claimed that one of the missiles was intercepted by the Iron Dome and the other crashed into the sea, causing no damage.

Last October, Israel started a destructive war against Gaza. Since then, nearly 41,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

1483**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .