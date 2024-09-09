UN rapporteur calls to boycott Israel for ‘starvation policy’ in Gaza

Michael Fakhri said in a statement that Israel not only prevents humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, but also destroys Palestinian lands and food sources, according to IRNA citing some media sources.

The UN special rapporteur also called for imposing sanctions on the Zionist regime and putting pressure on its backers.

The statement came hours after Fakhri revealed that Palestinians in Gaza made up 80 percent of the people in the world experiencing famine or catastrophic hunger by December.

In a report presented to the UN General Assembly this week, he stated that since the Israeli military aggression against Gaza in early October, 2023, the flow of food, medicine, and other humanitarian supplies have been severely restricted.

The UN has accused the Tel Aviv regime of conducting a "starvation campaign" against Palestinians, warning that the regime is weaponizing aid to inflict harm on residents of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Fakhri further noted, "Never in post-war history had a population been made to go hungry so quickly and so completely as was the case for the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza."

