Tel Aviv hit by new protests calling for prisoner exchange deal with Hamas

Protesters rallied on Sunday night, urging prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urgently accept a deal to establish a ceasefire in Gaza so that the captives held by Hamas are released.

The rally is the latest in months-long protests in Israel, calling for the release of the captives.

Such protests have gained momentum since last weekend when the Israeli military recovered the bodies of six captives whom Hamas said had been killed in the regime’s attacks in Gaza.

The blame Netanyahu for blocking a Gaza ceasefire deal and prevent the release of around 100 captives still held by Hamas as he insists on his demand for Israel’s keeping control of Philadelphi corridor at the border between Gaza and Egypt, an issue rejected by Hamas.

Hamas took some 250 people, including Israelis and non-Israelis, during its Al-Aqsa Storm Operations on October 7. Dozens were released in a week-long ceasefire at the end of November.

