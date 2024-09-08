Iran freestyle team finish runner-up in U20 World Wrestling Championships

The Iranian team won 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze, finishing second with 160 points behind the United States that got 175 points. Japan finished third with 95 points.

The three gold medals were secured by Ali Khorramdel in 65 kg, Ali Rezaie in 74 kg, and Amirreza Ma’soumi in 125 kg.

Ebrahim Khari and Ali Karampour won silver medals in 61 kg and 70 kg respectively, while Abulfazl Rahmani secured bronze in 86 kg.

Minister of Sport and Youth Ahmad Donyamali, in a message, congratulated the Iranian wrestlers on the victory, praising them for their relentless efforts and wishing them more successes.

The 2024 U20 World Wrestling Championships were held from September 2 to 8 in the city of Pontevedra, northwest Spain.

