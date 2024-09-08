Sep 8, 2024, 9:33 PM
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Iran finish 14th in medal table with 25 medals

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Iran finish 14th in medal table with 25 medals

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has finished 14th in medal table of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, with a total of 25 medals including 8 gold.

With the 11-day Paralympic Games wrapping up on Sunday, results and medal standings have been out.

The Iranian caravan won 8 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze, putting the Islamic Republic in the 14th place in the medal table, which is less by one compared with its medal standing in Tokyo three years ago.

Iran meanwhile stood in the third place behind Japan and Uzbekistan, among Asian countries taking part in this summer’s Paralympics.

The games’ medal table was topped by China which won a total of 220 medals including 94 gold, and was followed by Britain. The US and the Netherlands came third and fourth respectively.  

