President congratulates Gharibshahi on gold medal win in Paralympics

In a message on his official X account on Sunday, the president wrote: "Dear Aliakbar Gharibshahi, congratulations on your gold medal and first place at the Paralympics."

Gharibshahi, representing Iran at the Paris Paralympics, lifted an impressive 252 kilograms, securing his position at the top and earning the gold medal for his country.

Gharibshahi’s gold medal marks the seventh gold for Iranian athletes at the Paralympics, which took place from August 28 to September 8.

4353**2050