Sep 8, 2024
President congratulates Gharibshahi on gold medal win in Paralympics

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated para-powerlifter Aliakbar Gharibshahi for winning a gold medal at the Paris Paralympics.

In a message on his official X account on Sunday, the president wrote: "Dear Aliakbar Gharibshahi, congratulations on your gold medal and first place at the Paralympics."

Gharibshahi, representing Iran at the Paris Paralympics, lifted an impressive 252 kilograms, securing his position at the top and earning the gold medal for his country.

Gharibshahi’s gold medal marks the seventh gold for Iranian athletes at the Paralympics, which took place from August 28 to September 8.

