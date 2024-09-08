Sep 8, 2024, 7:38 PM
Iranian powerlifter Aminzadeh snatches gold at 2024 Paralympics

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian powerlifter Ahmad Aminzadeh has seized the gold medal in the men’s over 107kg category at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

On the last day of the 2024 Paralympic Games, Iranian powerlifter Aminzadeh clinched the ultimate gold medal for Iran with a remarkable 263kg lift.

Ukrainian Anton Kriukov (251kg) and Georgian Akaki Jintcharadze (250kg) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Earlier in the day, another Iranian powerlifter, Aliakbar Gharibshahi, clinched a gold medal in the men’s up to 107kg category, setting a new Paralympic record with a 252kg lift at the La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games officially concluded today, and Iran finished in 14th place with a total of 25 medals, including 8 gold, 10 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

