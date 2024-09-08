Iranian powerlifter Aminzadeh snatches gold at 2024 Paralympics

On the last day of the 2024 Paralympic Games, Iranian powerlifter Aminzadeh clinched the ultimate gold medal for Iran with a remarkable 263kg lift.

Ukrainian Anton Kriukov (251kg) and Georgian Akaki Jintcharadze (250kg) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Earlier in the day, another Iranian powerlifter, Aliakbar Gharibshahi, clinched a gold medal in the men’s up to 107kg category, setting a new Paralympic record with a 252kg lift at the La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games officially concluded today, and Iran finished in 14th place with a total of 25 medals, including 8 gold, 10 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

