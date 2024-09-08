Sep 8, 2024, 1:23 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85590326
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian powerlifter Gharibshahi shatters records, wins gold at Paris Paralympics

Sep 8, 2024, 1:23 PM
News ID: 85590326
Iranian powerlifter Gharibshahi shatters records, wins gold at Paris Paralympics

Paris, IRNA – Aliakbar Gharibshahi, an Iranian para-powerlifter, has made history by setting a new record and clinching the gold medal in the men’s up to 107kg category at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Gharibshahi received his gold medal on the last day of the Paralympic Games after breaking the record twice, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The athlete set a new Paralympic record of 247kg on his first attempt and then surpassed it with a lift of 252kg on his second attempt. He triumphed over competitors from the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Malaysia, the United States, Japan, Mexico, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia.

This victory adds to Gharibshahi’s impressive career, which includes four world championship titles and one Asian championship title.

The Mongolian and Mexican powerlifters secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Gharibshahi’s gold medal marks the seventh gold for Iranian athletes at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which took place from August 28 to September 8.

1483**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .