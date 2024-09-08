IRAN PLAST 2024 kicks off in Tehran

The international event, held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground, will run for four days.

As many as 288 foreign companies and 525 domestic firms have participated in the current year’s exhibition.

China, Italy, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Türkiye, France, India, Germany, Spain, Russia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Belarus, Syria, Iraq and Oman are among the participating countries.

The four-day event is to cover petrochemical raw materials and products, technical engineering services, prefabricated and manufactured products, machinery and equipment, scientific, research, and academic centers, information technology, and digital transformation, as well as polymer compound services and products.

The expo seeks to provide a basis for the prosperity of the domestic plastic industry market and facilitate the global marketing process and the presence of this part of the country’s industry in the global markets.

The exhibition is considered the largest event of the plastic industry in the Middle East region and is classified among the prestigious exhibitions of the world’s plastic industry.

7129**4354