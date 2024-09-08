President Pezeshkian to visit Iraq on Wed. in first foreign trip

The president is scheduled to meet top Iraqi officials and sign cooperation and security documents.

On August 28, Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq announced President Pezeshkian’s visit during an interview with IRNA.

The ambassador said that Pezeshkian would travel to the Arab country in response to an official invitation by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani.

Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran’s ninth president on July 30, saying that his administration will work on a foreign policy that would ease tensions with the world. He also said that he would prioritize relations with neighboring countries as well as friendly nations that have supported Iran in difficult times.

4194**4354