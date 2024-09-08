Pakistani politician calls US ‘violator of human rights’ over its support for Israeli crimes

“The US is the main supporter of the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza, and it cannot be a flag-bearer of human rights. Instead, it is a real violator of human rights”, Fazal-ur-Rehman said on Saturday night as he addressed a gathering by thousands of his party’s supporters in Lahore.

He blamed the US for killing people in other countries as well, including Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and Libya, stressing that Washington is not in a position to claim it is protecting international law.

Fazal-ur-Rehman also referred to attempts inside Pakistan to push for normalization with the Israeli regime. He said that those attempts failed eventually, as the Pakistani people remained strong in their support for the oppressed Palestinians.

