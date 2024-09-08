Iran says it has never been part of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Kanaani told IRNA on Sunday when asked about the alleged transfer of Iranian short-range ballistic missiles to Russia to use in the Ukraine war. The allegation was made in recent days in several Western media outlets amid intensified clashes between Russia and Ukraine.

“As it has been emphasized repeatedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran, while opposing the war, supports a political solution to resolve differences between Russia and Ukraine to bring an end to the conflict,” the spokesman said, adding that “Iran has never been part of the conflict and its continuation.”

He also said that the principal and declared approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the Ukraine crisis remains unchanged.

Therefore, Kanaani continued, the allegations of the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia are “baseless” and they are repeated by certain Western states seeking political goals.

The conventional military cooperation between Iran and Russia has been ongoing before the start of the Ukraine war, the diplomat noted.

“The cooperation is within the framework of bilateral agreements and is based on international law and norms, and has nothing to do with the Ukraine crisis,” he added.

