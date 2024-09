Salehi threw 16.24 meters to rank third following rivals from Uzbekistan and Nigeria.

Her Uzbekistani rival threw 21.12 meters to smash the Olympics and world record and win the gold medal.

The Iranian squad is now placed 17th in the medal tally of the competitions with 6 gold medals, 10 silver and 7 bronze ones.

Iran is present at the competitions with 66 athletes in 10 different sports events.

The competitions will conclude tomorrow (Sunday, September 8).

