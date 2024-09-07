Iranian vessels sailing in safest shipping lanes: IRGC chief

Today, the safest shipping lanes belong to those vessels carrying the Iranian flags, Major General Hossein Salami said on Saturday during the visit of President Masoud Pezeshkian to the IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters.

Over the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, the Israeli regime had secretly targeted 14 vessels of the Islamic Republic in order not to let the country export oil, General Salmi said, adding that “we, too, targeted 12 of their ships.”

After hitting the fifth ship, they asked for a cessation of war between the vessels, the commander noted.

Elaborating on the country’s situation at that time, Salami said General Qassem Soleimani had been assassinated, the Ukrainian plane had crashed, the pandemic had overcome the country, the economic sanctions had been imposed at the maximum level and they were trying to completely isolate the Islamic Republic.

So, the IRGC made efforts to secure the shipping lanes, break the sanctions, manage the pandemic and take control over the Takfiri terrorist groups from outside the country, he added.

“We successfully closed all doors the enemy had opened.”

