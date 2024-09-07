Sep 7, 2024, 10:33 AM
Russian expert urges spread of Pahlevani sports

Moscow, IRNA — Alexey Kylasov, the head of the Center for Traditional Spots and Games of the Russian Heritage Institute, has lauded the Iranian Pahlevani and Zoorkhanei rituals and urged to spread them.

In an interview with IRNA which was published on Saturday, Kylasov said that the grounds to promote the traditional sports of Iran and Russia is well-prepared.

Traditional sports could help bolster cultural ties, he further noted.

“Pahlevani and Zoorkhanei rituals” was inscribed in 2010 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Pahlevani is an Iranian martial art that combines elements of Islam, and ancient Persian beliefs.

It describes a ritual collection of gymnastic and callisthenic movements performed by ten to twenty men, each wielding instruments symbolizing ancient weapons.

The ritual takes place in a Zoorkhaneh, a sacred domed structure with an octagonal sunken arena and audience seats.

