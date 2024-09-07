Iran dismisses allegations of transferring ballistic missiles to Russia

The mission said on Friday that Iran’s position on the Ukraine war, which emphasizes the need for refraining from any measure leading to the escalation of hostilities, has not changed.

“Iran’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged. Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict—which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations—to be inhumane.”

The Iranian mission also called for a cessation of the transfer of weapons to either of the warring sides.

“Not only does Iran abstain from engaging in such actions itself, but it also calls upon other countries to cease the supply of weapons to the sides involved in the conflict.”

On Friday, US officials expressed concern about what they described as a dangerous escalation in the Ukraine war following reports by Western media outlets that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Accusations against Iran regarding arms delivery to Russia have been leveled time and again by Western countries, particularly the US, Britain and France, since the onset of the war in February 2022.

On Thursday, Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Amir Saied Iravani categorically rejected the “baseless and misleading” allegations in letters he sent to the UN chief and the Security Council president.

“It is both ironic and hypocritical that three countries directly involved in the Ukraine conflict and significantly contributing to its escalation through the supply of advanced weaponry have boldly made such baseless claims against Iran,” Iravani said, adding that the provision of Western arms has “prolonged” the Ukraine war and inflicted harm on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran views these allegations as merely the narrow and shortsighted political agendas of these three permanent members of the Council, aimed at advancing their own political interests”, the Iranian envoy further said.

