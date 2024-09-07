Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 7

** IRAN DAILY

- Netanyahu’s refusal to sign truce deal infuriates Israelis

Israel’s prime minister’s insistence on an open-ended control over Gaza’s southern border area with Egypt – known as the Philadelphi Corridor – is derailing cease-fire efforts to end the regime’s genocidal war on the Palestinian territory. Benjamin Netanyahu is under increasing pressure domestically to sign a cease-fire agreement with Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, especially after the bodies of the six more captives held in Gaza were recently retrieved from the Palestinian territory. The international community is also exerting pressure on Israeli officials to end their devastating war on the Gaza Strip, which has claimed the lives of nearly 41,000 Palestinians – mostly women and children – since last October.

- Iran repudiates allegations of interference in US election

Iran rejected as “hackneyed and groundless” the US administration’s claims of Tehran’s interference in the forthcoming American election. “Once again, we consider these hackneyed allegations to be groundless, biased, and to serve domestic political purposes in the United States, and we reject such accusations,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday, according to Press TV. The comment came after US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and some other intelligence agencies accused certain countries, including Iran, of engaging in efforts to influence the outcome of the US presidential vote in November by conducting cyberattacks.

- Supply of Russian gas to Iran ‘quite feasible’: Putin

Iran has been asking Russia to supply gas and this is a quite feasible project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).“Iran has been asking us for supplies for a long time. Well, this is also a very convenient place for us, the field is nearby. I believe that this is a quite feasible project, I mean that the markets are huge. And there is simply a huge need in the countries neighboring Iran,” Putin was reported by TASS as saying.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Borderlines: Iran’s red line

After 11 months of war and unrest in Gaza, a new conflict might be brewing in the region. Ilham Aliyev has doubled down on his efforts to establish a corridor in Armenia to connect Nakhchivan to mainland Azerbaijan even if it leads to another military confrontation between the two old rivals, as stated by the president himself. The proposed "Zangezur" corridor, as dubbed by Azeri and Turkish officials, would slice through Armenia's historic Syunik province, a region that has shared a border with Iran for centuries. Iran has repeatedly reiterated its opposition to the proposed corridor, emphasizing its commitment to preserve and protect its historic borders as well as geopolitical stability in the region.

- Tehran summons UK envoy over new anti-Iran sanctions

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the UK's chargé d'affaires in Tehran on Tuesday, September 3, to protest new sanctions imposed by the British government on three Iranian individuals and one entity. Iran's foreign ministry denounced the sanctions as contradicting the UK's stated policy of engagement and cooperation with Iran. It accused the UK of hypocrisy, highlighting the British government's unwavering support for the Israeli regime, which is the primary source of instability in the region.

- Iran, Spain to expand cooperation in maritime transport services

The Shipping Association of Iran has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Advanced Training Course in Transport and Logistics in Barcelona, Spain, to enhance bilateral relations in the field of shipping lines. Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate in developing joint training programs, holding digital simulation courses, and providing specialized training content for operators working in the field of port and maritime transport services, IRNA reported.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- West Bank prepares for expansion of resistance

Israeli forces pulled out of Jenin after a 10-day onslaught, but the Zionist military denied it was ending its invasion of the occupied West Bank. The onslaught, which has so far left at least 39 Palestinians martyred, saw troops backed by armored vehicles and bulldozers targeting the city and its adjacent refugee camp, forcing the flight of many of the residents.

- Gaza children begin new school year with no class

Afnan Khaled al-Shenbari bought a pink backpack for the new school year in late August 2023, excited to begin her final year of primary school.

Less than two months into the term, in the early hours of mid-October, she took her books out of the bag, filled it with a few pieces of clothing, and fled her home with her family under intense Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. For the second consecutive year, Shenbari and students across Gaza are losing yet another academic year due to the ongoing Israeli war in the enclave.

- Iran steps up operational readiness on Persian Gulf islands

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has inspected the operational readiness of military units in the Strait of Hormuz, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb—referred to as the Nazaat Islands. Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri conducted evaluations of the IRGC’s naval, missile, and floating units in the region on Thursday, the IRGC Navy’s public relations office said. “God willing, the psychological and operational readiness of Islam’s fighters is at the highest level,” he said.

1483**4354