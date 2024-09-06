Rostami won fourth gold of Iran's caravan with record-breaking taste

Next, in the 2024 Paralympic weightlifting competition, the 80 kg weightlifters went to the board in the 'La Chapelle Arena' hall.

In this weight, Rouhollah Rostami, from Iran, competed with opponents from China, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Dominican Republic, Great Britain and South Korea.

The Iranian weightlifter successfully lifted the weight of 230 kg in his first move, and in the second move, he chose the weight of 234 kg, which he easily controlled.

In the third attempt, Rostami asked for a weight of 242 kilos, which he correctly lifted and finally reached the championship position by breaking the world record.

Chinese and Iraqi weightlifters also won silver and bronze medals in this category.

