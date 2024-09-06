Hamas slams martyrdom of American woman in West Bank

"We consider the martyrdom of 26-year-old 'Aysenur Egzi Eygi' in the weekly demonstration of Mount Sabih in Beita village, south of Nablus, an ugly crime and in line with the occupying regime's crimes against the foreign defenders of the Palestinian cause," the statement reads.

The most famous of these crimes is "Rachel Corrie" who was martyred under the Zionists tanks in 2003, Hamas said.

These crimes continue with the planned and continuous attack of the occupying army and the Zionist settlers on the defenders of the Palestinian cause in all activities and peaceful demonstrations in the cities and villages of the West Bank, and this area is widely threatened by the Judaization of the occupiers through settlement projects, it added.

The cabinet of Zionist extremists and their terrorist army is trying to shut every voice that supports the freedom of the Palestinian nation or confronting the criminal plans of Judaization and settlement and the all-out war for the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians through these crimes, it noted.

The Hamas movement urged the international community, the United Nations and all international political, legal, humanitarian and judicial institutions to stop the Zionist regime's crimes and to prosecute it for its fascist behaviors, it added.

The occupying forces' attack on the Palestinian march in Nablus against the construction of Zionist settlements in the West Bank resulted in the death of an American woman.

