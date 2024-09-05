Iranian, Bahraini FMs call for broadening of cooperation

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in a phone call congratulated Abbas Araghchi on his election as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country and wished him success.

Referring to the importance of bilateral relations with Iran, Bahraini foreign minister expressed hope that joint political dialogues between Tehran and Manama will be promoted in the new period.

Araghchi also thanked his Bahraini counterpart for his call and congratulations, as well as his participation in the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian, describing the development of relations with neighbors within the framework of the neighborhood policy.

Both sides emphasized continuation of dialogues and exchange of views within the framework of the agreements made.

2050