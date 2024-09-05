‘Iran concerned about threat of terrorist groups acquiring chemical weapons’

Iravani made the remark at the United Nations Security Council’s meeting on “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria – Chemical)” in New York on September 5.

The full statement comes as follows:

“As a committed party to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), the Syrian Arab Republic continues to uphold its commitments under the Convention and cooperate closely with the OPCW.

We acknowledge the vital importance of the efforts by the Syrian Government in implementing its obligations under the Convention.

We welcome the submission by Syria in its monthly reports, the latest of which is Report No. 129 which covers the relevant activities that were carried out on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic during the past three months.

We positively noted Syria's continued cooperation and provided all facilities to hold the 27th round of consultations between the Declaration Assessment Team (DAT) and the Syrian National Authority during the period 21-30 May 2024

The Syrian National Authority welcomed the holding of the 28th round of consultations between the experts of the Syrian National Authority and the Declaration Assessment Team after September 10, according to dates that suit both parties.

As such, the Syrian National Authority agreed to extend the Tripartite Agreement - between the Syrian Arab Republic, the Technical Secretariat of the OPCW, and the United Nations Office for Project Services - for an additional six months, to facilitate the tasks and activities of the OPCW in Syria.

We share this view that the OPCW must be able to perform its duties in an impartial, professional, and objective manner to establish facts and develop evidence-based conclusions.

It is in the interest of the Convention, the OPCW, the rule of law, and the maintenance of international peace and security.

We reiterate our full support for the Chemical Weapons Convention and the promotion of its authority.

We also call for the full, effective, and non-discriminatory implementation of the Convention.

Unfortunately, what we continue to witness in this Council and the OPCW in recent years is certain of Member States systematically abusing the process to advance politically motivated agendas at any cost.

By citing a series of unsubstantiated allegations, they are using these bodies against the Syrian Government, disregarding the progress the country has made in fulfilling its obligations.

We share the concern that the repeated statements in today’s meetings underscore the inefficiency of holding Council sessions on this matter, given the clear lack of substantial progress or significant developments.

This trend which has undermined the Convention’s authority and the OPCW’s credibility, must stop.

In this regard, we take note the letter dated 18 July 2024 from the Berlin Group 21, including UN and academic experts, was circulated to all States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Security Council, and the UN Secretary-General. This letter provides further evidence of serious shortcomings in the OPCW’s technical secretariat, highlighting the risks of politicization.

We support the continued constructive dialogue between Syria and the OPCW to address any remaining issues and bring the file to a final and conclusive resolution.

This approach is pivotal for ensuring transparency, accountability, and the satisfactory resolution of all outstanding issues.

As an active member of the OPCW, Iran underscores the essential importance of ensuring the independent, impartial, and professional work of the Organization.

This is of utmost importance especially concerning the issues related to the implementation of the obligations by States Parties, including the Syrian Arab Republic.

Finally, as a major victim of chemical weapons, the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, and under any circumstances. Every effort should be made to prevent any use of these horrific weapons.

Iran is deeply concerned about the threat posed by terrorist groups acquiring chemical weapons and emphasizes the urgent need for stronger international cooperation to confront this danger to global peace and security.”

